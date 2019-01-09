I moved here from California; I used to think drivers there were crazy. But never have I feared for my life on the road or that of my child or husband until I moved here. This is the second day in a row that my child and I have almost been hit by people who chose their convenience not to hit breaks and stop in their lane faced with obstacles in front of them. They instead chose to suddenly pull into my lane while I'm there, causing me have to swerve sharply into the centre or kerb and hit the breaks suddenly to avoid being hit.
It takes an untold degree of arrogance and abject disrespect and disregard for other people and their right to be safe on roads. It's not just cavalier, it's downright dangerous. I understand a public challenge led to cameras being decommissioned in Tucson. I think it'd might be time for tough policing of streets for bad drivers.
Dot Mathews
Midtown
