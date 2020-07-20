Letter: Tucson’s funeral homes seek extra space for the dead
Letter: Tucson’s funeral homes seek extra space for the dead

This headline SCREAMS on the front page of the Saturday paper. After reading down 3/4 of the article it says “wasn’t primarily a result of people dying from the virus”. The headline writer of this article incites more fear in the people of Tucson just suggesting that the virus is the culprit. We live in enough fear about COVID19 that we don’t need to add more fuel to the fire. Please be more responsible.

Thank you.

Diane Paulson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

