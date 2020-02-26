Letter: Tucson's Million Trees Program

Re: the Feb. 16 article "Romero hoping businesses can help city realize green dream of million new trees."
Thank you Mayor Romero for including the reforestation of our washes, river systems and bosques in the Million Trees Program.
The City of Tucson may want to contact the Arbor Day Foundation in order to find out if it would be possible to set up a program to help Tucson raise money for forestation projects on City and County owned land.
The Arbor Day Foundation sells greeting cards used to raise money for planting trees in our national forests and rain forest reforestation. They also have “Trees in Celebration” certificates used in celebrating anniversaries, birthdays, graduations, confirmations, etc. where you can purchase any number of trees for planting. People love receiving the greeting cards and certificates.
If Tucson were set up such programs I would support them.
Bill Kendall
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.