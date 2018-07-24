Re: the July 24 article "Tucson restaurants now part of growing anti-straw effort."
How will eliminating plastic straws in Tucson keep them out of our oceans? While it may make sense for restaurants to have plastic recycle containers next to their trash bins, the only way plastic waste from Tucson will get in an ocean is if it is carried to the ocean. As long as Tucson residents are not dumping their plastic at Rocky Point, it is highly unlikely to ever get in an ocean. Check out https://www.dw.com/en/almost-all-plastic-in-the-ocean-comes-from-just-10-rivers/a-41581484
That article says "that about 90 percent of all the plastic that reaches the world's oceans gets flushed through just 10 rivers: The Yangtze, the Indus, Yellow River, Hai River, the Nile, the Ganges, Pearl River, Amur River, the Niger, and the Mekong (in that order)." Neither the Santa Cruz or the Rio Grande make that list.
George Libman
Northeast side
