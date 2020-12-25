 Skip to main content
Letter: Tucson sheriff departments 5 star but in humanity in itself. I didnt vet bis name or id , ut wanted to say thank you
With all the negative press the police have had lately. I wanted to share a positive experiHeence A few nights ago i was sitting at the circle k on sabino canyon. I t was very cold and i was sitting on the ground waiting for a ride. Was bundled up w a winter coat just waiting. Next

a sheriff pulls up. "Great i think prob gonna say something about loitering. Though i just bought something.over towards me and says " its a cold one, DO you have some where warm to stay tonight?

I replied yeah live right up there just waiting for my ride

. But this simple act of kindness not only revived my faith in the sheriff department, ut humanity and felt the need to share with the community. It still fills my heart with warmth. Tucson law enforcement keep up the good work. And that particular officer thank you and bless you.

Adam P

Adam Packard

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

