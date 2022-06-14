 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tucson Sky

Going to the Tucson Sky volleyball matches at Catalina High School gym was the most fun that I have ever had at a sporting event. I remember going to the "Jimmy Carter can't make it tonight night" and several other games and the gym was always packed with enthustiac fans so we were surprised when the league folded. I had forgotten that it was a co-ed team but that must have made it more interesting. Thanks very much to Greg Hansen for including the Sky in his Top Teams series.

Bill Ridlinghafer

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

