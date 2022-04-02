 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tucson Streets/ Crime & Traffic

Re: the March 27 article "Excitement on 'Sunshine Mile'."

Tim Steller's Sunday's opinion column was interesting . I don't think Tim met it this way, but his explanation of the timeline from start to finish demonstrates how difficult it is for our City to re-build and widen our major streets.

The "Sunshine Mile" is a two mile widening project of E. Broadway between Euclid and Country Club. It was approved by voters in 2006. It is still under construction! Name any other city in Arizona where it would take over twelve years to do a relatively short widening project. The widening once included an additional lane on each side or E Broadway for future light rail. Neighbors complained and, as always, the City caved and the light rail component was removed from the plain.

Most of our streets are in poor condition. The longer we ignore the cracks and potholes , the more expensive it will be to repair them. And the longer we accept an understaffed police department we can expect a high crime rate and traffic to continue to be out of control

Changes in our leadership need to be made.

Pat Darcy

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

