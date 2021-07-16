 Skip to main content
Letter: Tucson to Phoenix passenger rail
I was in the railroad business for 35 years holding union, management and governmental regulatory positions, serving as the State of Arizona's Rail Safety Supervisor from 1990 to 2005. The biggest problem with passenger rail in the United States is that the railroads are PRIVATELY owned whereas in Europe, Japan and elsewhere they are owned by the people's government.

The last thing the Union Pacific wants more of on their main line, between Tucson and Picacho and then westward to Wellton, is passenger trains. Daily service on that segment of their track would require astronomical compensation to U.P. if they would do it at all.

Movement of ANYTHING by rail is far more efficient than by air, truck or auto, but I'm willing to bet that it will take a separate right of way between Tucson and Picacho to get 'er done. Why not take a page out of California's book and put it down the right of way the state already owns in the median of I-10.

Don Thompson

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

