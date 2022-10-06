 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tucson Traffic/Crime

Yesterday, around 5:30 I was driving home from work on E Broadway and noticed as I drove by N Craycroft Rd that in the right lane there were approx 6 motorcyclists and they were all doing "wheelie's". I have never seen that before in the middle of work day traffic. Why were they doing this?, because they can. Our traffic is pretty much out of control.

Our local police force is being depleted as our police officers are fleeing Tucson for higher paying jobs in safer Arizona cites. Some of our policemen are driving around in old four door sedans that would be hard to sell at a used car lot.

Let's face it, Tucson has a crime/traffic problem and our Mayor needs to do something about it. In sports, if the coach loses control of the team, the coach gets fired . We are Tucson and we can do better than this.

Pat Darcy

Midtown

