Why did the City of Tucson decide to change the traffic lights? I'm speaking about the change from green left arrow to the now blinking yellow arrow at so many intersections. What was wrong with the left green arrow? I always understood it and thought it worked just fine. Now, however, the left arrow stays red for a few moments then switches to the yellow blinking arrow (which I assume means it's okay to turn left, cautiously) then the arrow turns green to complete the left turns. Many drivers don't know what to do so they just sit there waiting for the green arrow; a few venture out into the intersection when it blinks yellow. This whole process seems to be confusing to many drivers. Has this change helped reduce the number of accidents? It seems to me that there are many more things that need to be done here in Tucson rather than spending money on something like the left turn lights.
Carol Archer
East side
