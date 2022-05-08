 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tucson Traffic Russian Roulette

Late last year, incoming new Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar stated that one of his priorities this year was to do more Traffic Enforcement. We are now four months into this year, and it seems like the driving habits of many motorist are getting worse by the week. Everyday we drive around the City of Tucson, we see constant examples of speeding, tailgating, aggressive driving, reckless driving and distracted driving. It is basically a free for all on Tucson Public Streets. We also see the aftermath of traffic collisions on most of the days we drive.

Since we don't seem to see any visible enforcement being done by Tucson Police, we wonder if manpower issues are still a problem and are constraining traffic enforcement ? The citizens of Tucson deserve at least an update. As a side note, we are also not seeing a priority on enforcement from P.C. Sherriff.

DAVID KEATING

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

