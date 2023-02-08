As a Winter snowbird, from Colorado, I’ve taken note of the spate of recent pedestrian traffic deaths here, some accidental, some hit and runs, I.e. the tragic death of the “umbrella lady”.

Some local reporting suggests a relation to the victims and the usage of fentanyl and methamphetamines, colloquially speed. As has been noted automobile speeders are abundant. I live in midtown and no where have I driven that anybody adheres to the speed limit. And I mean going 15-25 mph over the posted limit, as on Broadway, Grant rd, Speedway (no pun intended) and others.

Generally I’m in the far right lane, waving as they go by, saying to myself “see you at the next light”.

I’d guess those guilty don’t realize their gas consumption. Slow down, what’s the hurry?

P.S. Don’t even get me started on pot holes.

William Drury

Midtown

