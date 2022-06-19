 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: tucson trash

Re: the June 8 article "Too much trash on Tucson streets."

An opinion piece June 8th in the Star by Sandi Filipponi about trash in Tucson's streets made good points about her main issue.

She also wrote that the University of Arizona's campus is "incredibly beautiful." To me this means she has never seen the Cornell University campus nor the campus or the University of Wisconsin-Madison, on Lake Mendota. Those are truly incredibly beautiful campuses she might wish to visit.

Finally, Ms. Filipponi made the statement, "Tucson is one of the most beautiful cities in the world." That got my wife to ask me why I was laughing out loud. Obviously, Ms. Filipponi has not been to the beautiful cities of Europe or Japan, nor truly beautiful cities in the other 49 united states.

Jeff Dean

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

