Letter: Tucson Treasure

This past Sunday we were treated to an outstanding performance of the musical, Rent, put on by the Arts Express Theatre. After many years of moving from venue to venue, Arts Express has found a permanent home in the Park Mall shopping center where they have acres of parking near the former Macy's entrance. We have been to three of their shows, and we have found their cast to be as enthusiastic and passionate in their performances as anything we have seen before in Tucson. If you are a fan of good affordable entertainment, give Arts Express Theatre a chance.