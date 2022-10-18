Letter: tucson unified school district.

My observation of Tucson Unified School District is that they seem to be always late in the process of hiring teachers and other staff members. The result is that they must scramble to hire people after many have been hired by other districts. This should not be how hiring is done. A bureaucracy is in place while some students are being taught by unqualified teachers. Every year, the news is that well after other districts have started hiring, finally, Tucson Unified decides to begin hiring also. A change is needed so that the main office earns their paycheck and the students have more and better teachers. Simply begin the hiring process sooner. Is no one embarrassed or irritated by this? Taxpayer money is not being used efficiently.