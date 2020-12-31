Letter: Tucson VA Hospital's Lack of a Dedicated Chapel

The Tucson VA Hospital does not have a dedicated chapel. The advantage, in designating the current "Chapel and Conference Room," as a dedicated chapel space is that would prohibit this space from being used as a storage room / warehouse, as it now is currently because worship services have been discontinued during the pandemic. The advantage of having a dedicated chapel as distinct from having it as just another conference room, is that higher ranking VA staff members would not be able to unceremoniously bump chapel services willy nilly, as they have done in the past. The advantage of having a dedicated chapel would cement the purpose of that distinctively designed space, which already has a specifically designed vestry and chancel. Prescott VA has a dedicated chapel and they serve one-sixth the Veterans. The Tucson Veterans are being ripped off in this one area.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.