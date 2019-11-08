By a 70% margin, Tucson voters emphatically rejected Prop 205 which would have made Tucson a Sanctuary City for undocumented immigrants. Implicit in that vote are the following: that voters want local authorities, including the Tucson Police Department (TPD) , to cooperate with federal law enforcement, including U.S. Immigration and customs Enforcement (ICE); that local law enforcement ,i.e., TPD and the Pima County Sheriff's Office should fully enforce state law SB1070; and that the Pima County jail should cooperate with ICE before releasing known undocumented immigrants from custody. Policies of Sanctuary cities can have devastating effects on the community. Montgomery County, Maryland became a Sanctuary county and released undocumented immigrants from jail custody. In just a a one month's period between August and September, 9 undocumented immigrants were charged with rape and sexually assaulting women. Now that Regina Romero is the new Mayor, I hope she will heed the results of Prop 205 and stop with the city counsel's "welcoming of migrants", aka undocumented immigrants, rhetoric and policies.
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.