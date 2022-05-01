 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tucson wages low due to city’s tourism focus

Re: the April 26 article "Poverty isn't as simple as we like to think."

In today's paper, Mr. Kiser's assumption that 50% of Tucson are "low wage" earners, is somewhat misleading. Tucson has a minimum wage law, it's now $13 per hour. If people can't get by on that, what's next?

I've lived in Tucson for over 60 years, and it's always been the mayor and council's agenda to keep Tucson a tourist town. They liked the idea of keeping big business out and keeping the "small town" venue. Unfortunately, it's caused a lot of poverty and low-wage jobs.

Just look at the difference between Phoenix and Tucson. Phoenix has dozens of large corporations employing people at high wages. Tucson has but a few, mainly Raytheon, UA, ANG, and DM. That's about all. However, the hundreds of hotels, thousands of restaurants, are mainly low-wage jobs. Tucson can exist on tourism, but low-wage jobs are a direct result of the politician's decisions, not economics.

Jim Kelly

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

