I paid my bill today and noticed that the last month’s usage is 3 times what it was last year. The irrigation has been turned off for the whole month so it wasn’t leaking. I checked around and didn’t find any visible evidence of a leak. Then I looked at the meter. I have the new one that can be read by electronic means. I looked at the display and could not understand what it was showing me except that the clock was wrong. Lots of numbers, but nothing that corresponds to anything on my bill. I suspect that this is deliberate, to keep us in ignorance about what they are doing. I have read about other people’s problems with them and this looks like another one. They need to be more transparent and cooperative.
Jim Brady
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.