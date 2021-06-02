 Skip to main content
Letter: Tucson Water Can Find Other Ways To Generate Funds
Letter: Tucson Water Can Find Other Ways To Generate Funds

Tim Steller's article in Sunday's edition on "Proposed water rate hikes don't add up" is just the tip of the iceberg.

Tim Thomure does not address any cost saving measures at Tucson Water such as: the project that was shelved implementing reading the water meters by satellite which they were going to partner with TEP on the infrastructure, would save costs in the long run. Tim Thomure does not talk about raising the rates for the companies and private golf courses that guzzle our precious water by the millions of gallons. Tim Thomure did not mention the fact that Tucson Water is top heavy with too many supervisors and the ratio of workers to supervisors is out of whack. They have a supervisor that supervises another supervisor, that supervises 2 employees. Tucson Water needs to look into its own back yard before raising rates to residential customers living outside the city limits.

Max LaPlante, Retired Tucson Water Employee

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

