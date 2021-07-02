 Skip to main content
Letter: Tucson Water Discriminatory Billing
Tucscon Water's discriminatory billing practice reminds me of when in the winter of 2011 Southwest Gas turned of the gas to the Foothills, Rita Ranch and other adjacent areas claiming the couldn't serve everyone in this area. With water as long as you are paying for what you are using, it logically shouldn't make a difference in the rate you pay based on location. The infrastructure is already in place. Next we will have Southwest Gas , Tucson Electric Power, Comcast and Cox charging us more be cause of our location and the difficulty of providing service. Hope this obvious money grab by Tucson Water doesn't give them ideas.

Anthony Gebhardt

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

