Letter: Tucson water flows downhill

I am a resident in unincorporated Pima County, west of Silverbell Road, and subject to the raise in Tucson Water rates. I don't want to hear the argument that it costs more to pump Tucson City water uphill to the foothills.
I live in the Tucson Mountain foothills. The elevation at my house, according to my GPS and Google Earth is 2279 feet. The elevation in downtown Tucson, at Church and Congress Streets is 2374 feet and at the top of the National Bank of Arizona at that location, the elevation is 2636 feet.
So, obviously, the occupants of the National Bank of Arizona building, on the upper floors need to pay more for water.
Melanie Schaffner
Northwest side
