 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Tucson water flows downhill
View Comments

Letter: Tucson water flows downhill

  • Comments

I am a resident in unincorporated Pima County, west of Silverbell Road, and subject to the raise in Tucson Water rates. I don't want to hear the argument that it costs more to pump Tucson City water uphill to the foothills.

I live in the Tucson Mountain foothills. The elevation at my house, according to my GPS and Google Earth is 2279 feet. The elevation in downtown Tucson, at Church and Congress Streets is 2374 feet and at the top of the National Bank of Arizona at that location, the elevation is 2636 feet.

So, obviously, the occupants of the National Bank of Arizona building, on the upper floors need to pay more for water.

Melanie Schaffner

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police Brutality

Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout wa…

Local-issues

Letter: Police action

Regarding Tim Steller article 11/28/21. This police incident was horrific. This officer had absolutely no reason to take these women down. I j…

Local-issues

Letter: The Loop

I walk the Loop for my health. However, lately I feel that I am taking my life in my hands because of fast riding bicyclists.

Local-issues

Letter: Civility now

Reading comments in “Letters” and “More Letters” from records of 2004, I was struck by some writer’s lack of “civility.” Generally speaking, i…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News