My latest Tucson Water bill for $281 included an insert offering five water saving tips. This bill followed a previous one for $201. My monthly bill averages around $90. The $201 bill revealed a hidden leak, quickly located and fixed for $9. Meanwhile, the $281 bill was already water down the drain as overage notification always arrives behind usage. Total perfectly good water lost: 34,330 gallons. Cash loss: $365.
I wrote Michael Ortega, Tucson City Manager, with my water saving tip: In the digital age auto-trigger a real-time overage heads-up to customers via email or text.
A sympathetic Ward 6 aide's response included this: “I do believe this is an issue that Tucson Water is currently working on.”
Oh, do tell.
Norah Booth
East side
