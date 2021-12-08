 Skip to main content
Letter: Tucson Water Raising Rates While Saving Costs is a Foregone Conclusion
Letter: Tucson Water Raising Rates While Saving Costs is a Foregone Conclusion

Tucson Water is hellbent on raising rates for customers living outside city limits, yet won’t address cost saving measures. Tucson Water has shelved an opportunity to implement their new AMR electronic water meters to satellite reading, thus eliminating the need for meter readers, their supervisors, vehicles, and equipment. A cost savings. Tucson Water relies on TEP to power their numerous well sites, pumps, boosters, and plants. When TEP experiences a power outage, Tucson Water customers experience water outages until power is restored by TEP. Tucson Water does not have emergency backup generators in place that would automatically start in the case of a TEP power outage. Tucson Water could and should invest in solar power which would eliminate the need of relying on TEP to power Tucson Water’s equipment, save costs on electric bills, and they could even sell any excess power back to TEP. The Central Arizona Project will receive some power from a new 30-megawatt solar installation.

Max LaPlante

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

