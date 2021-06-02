Letter: Tucson Water Rates

Having spent a goodly portion of my career as Denver Water's Director of Planning for 1.4 million customers and its 65 suburban distributors, I know a bit about water rates. Denver Water has had a differential rate structure throughout its 103 year existence. In its 2020 rate increase, Denver indicated charges depend on whether you receive service inside or outside the city. The utility's mailing to non-residential customers explains that "Your bill is higher than Denver residents because the Denver City Charter requires suburban customers to pay the full cost of service plus an additional amount".
Such rates are hardly unusual. Phoenix, Albuquerque, El Paso, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City also charge differential rates. City residents own and operate the system; they should have flexibility in rate-setting, especially with future water shortages looming. It would help, of course, if Tucson Water developed a solid cost-of-service analysis, and if it treated all suburban entities alike, including Marana and Oro Valley, in its future rate setting.
Edward Pokorney
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.