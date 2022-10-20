 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tucson Water Rates

Tucson needs to make commercial and residential water rates equal. Residential customers use 70% by volume of the potable water but are paying 90% of the cost. Commercial customers use 25% by volume of the potable water but pay only 10% of the cost. I’m not sure who uses and pays for the remainder 5% volume. By comparison in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and El Paso Commercial and residential customers pay at the same rate across all tiers. Before the City raises residential rates, it needs to make sure that there is no inequity in water user charges. The equitable and right thing to do is to first make commercial and residential user rates and tiers the same. Send comments about water rates to cityclerk@tucsonaz.gov requesting they distribute it to the Mayor and Council, Tucson Water Director, and the City Manager.

Abreeza Zegeer

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

