Letter: Tucson water

What does Tucson have in common with Austria, Brazil, China, Israel, Turkey, the Vatican, and Zambia? Answer: via their carbon emissions, those nations all "use" water headed for Tucson.
Given global warming, all 200 nations on Earth contribute to miniscule more evaporation on the 336-mile concrete-lined Central Arizona Project aqueduct that runs from Lake Havasu to Tucson.
Additionally, warming contributes to slightly more evaporation from over 10 Colorado River lakes, from all Colorado River tributaries, and to less snow in upstream states. At the same time, all Colorado River farms and over 100 cities will need more water in the future.
It is certain Tucson and Arizona will continue to grow, there will be more groundwater decline, and the state will get less water from the CAP aqueduct. Politicians and water agencies have been ignoring a half dozen Colorado River solutions for decades.
Mark Bird
East side
