 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Tucson water
View Comments

Letter: Tucson water

  • Comments

What does Tucson have in common with Austria, Brazil, China, Israel, Turkey, the Vatican, and Zambia? Answer: via their carbon emissions, those nations all "use" water headed for Tucson.

Given global warming, all 200 nations on Earth contribute to miniscule more evaporation on the 336-mile concrete-lined Central Arizona Project aqueduct that runs from Lake Havasu to Tucson.

Additionally, warming contributes to slightly more evaporation from over 10 Colorado River lakes, from all Colorado River tributaries, and to less snow in upstream states. At the same time, all Colorado River farms and over 100 cities will need more water in the future.

It is certain Tucson and Arizona will continue to grow, there will be more groundwater decline, and the state will get less water from the CAP aqueduct. Politicians and water agencies have been ignoring a half dozen Colorado River solutions for decades.

Mark Bird

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: RTA and Water Rates

How sad that the Tucson Mayor and City Council want to drop out of the Regional Transportation Authority because Tucson is underrepresented on…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News