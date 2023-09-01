Getting service by Tucson Water, especially when one is not in Tucson is a challenge. Trying to contact the Water Department about their billing problem is a big problem. Think waiting on the phone for over an hour in multiple tries. Even yelp indicates they are bad! We received two "Turn-Off” notice letters for our declined utility bill payments when they had the correct card number for auto pay. Notice for auto pay specifically says don’t pay.

To have an administrative problem and not provide a good means of cure is not acceptable. My cure is to send water management to Pima County where it belonged in the first place, and hopefully to an entity that might run it effectively. The City seems to run the water department like it takes care of streets. And they want annexation of more area so they can share the experience.

Dave Locey

Foothills