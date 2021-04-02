Letter: Tucson Water

Tucson Water (TW) is a leader in conserving, managing and storing water . TW does not serve "subsidized water" to new developments. Water rates are set annually, with citizen input, approved by Mayor and Council and applied equally across various categories. Those customers within and out of COT boundaries are charged the same rates. Charging water customers living outside of the City higher water rates is,, taxation without representation. County customers get higher water rates but no vote in City elections. Tucson Water customers pay annually, into the City general fund, through water rates. In addition COT still holds $8 million from Air Force payments to the City for water treatment expenses that water customers paid in their water rates for years. County customers accounted for 36% of the costs and all customers should expect reimbursement. the City Council is discussing charging County water customers an extra fee of 10-30%.. The real reason for these discussions may be the pressuring of County residents and businesses to annex into the COT.
Chuck Freitas
Foothills
