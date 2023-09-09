A letter on this page was recently appeared wherein the writer opined that Tucson Water was the worst department in the City on par with the much maligned Street Department . He stated that he had problems with his bill and had been placed on hold for long time. when he called the Department.

Tucson Water is the best department in the City of Tucson not worst.

It delivers water that is good, safe to drink, reasonably priced.

I an not aware of problems with respect to the wells, the pipes, the treatment facility, or its management. TCE problems s are reported and resolved

Tucson Water had the foresight to start a saving water in its aquifer knowing that shortages would occur . We now have enough water stored to last five or more years. Tucson Water is also storing water for other cities per an intergovernmental agreement.

A foundation be should formed to further support the department I believe.

Manuel Hernandez Garcia

Midtown