Re: the Feb. 16 column "Monastery- turned-sanctuary truly extraordinary."
I cried when I read Fitz's column about the families that are sheltered at the monastery. We should all be proud to live in a city where we embrace people who are fleeing from dangerous, hopeless lives in countries to our south. The fortitude and the courage to walk over a thousand miles with their families, to seek a better life in a country where there are endless opportunities, should be applauded.
There are people here who are engaged in "shoelace and belt" drives so the migrants can be dressed in dignity, who are cooking and serving food and providing lodging so that these folks are nourished and can feel safe. May they all go on to lead productive lives in this country just as all of our foreparents have done.
Dot Jones
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.