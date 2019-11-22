We're snowbirds, living in Tucson for our tenth winter, but we just discovered Tucson Wildlife Center and its annual open house last weekend. What a great event----and what enthusiastic employees and volunteers put the whole day together.
We learned so much about the rescue, medical care and rehabilitation TWC provides for injured or orphaned wildlife, and the three kids we brought with us each got a stuffed animal to take through a pretend triage situation. The Kaimas Foundation sponsored the event, and their generosity was used well. There were activities, games, and tours of the facility.
We're so glad to know about this great Tucson institution. Thanks, Wildlife Center and the Kaimas Foundation,
Barbara Totherow
Southwest side
