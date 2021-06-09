 Skip to main content
Letter: Tucson Wildlife Center
Letter: Tucson Wildlife Center

I knew nothing about the Tucson Wildlife Center until Sunday when we found a fledgling bird in our yard. I called the center, which is open 24 hours a day, for advice and help. A wonderful volunteer named Sheila had me send her photos and quickly returned my call with sensible advice and assurance. The result is a happy little bird ready to fly away and leave us. This is a great resource for us who live in the desert. It’s wonderful to know there is caring help near-by for those of us who love our native creatures.

Mary Vida

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

