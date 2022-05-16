 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tucson Young Professionals Calls on Voters to Vote Yes on Prop 411

Tucson Young Professionals (TYP) is one of Arizona’s largest organizations serving young professionals, 800+ members-strong. We aim to make Greater Tucson prosperous, inclusive and innovative.

The data is clear: in a recent survey, our membership stressed the need for quality transportation infrastructure. Unfortunately, 85% of neighborhood roads in Tucson are in poor or failing condition, needing more than $600 million in investments. Prop 411 provides the needed funds for these urgent repairs, including for pedestrian and road safety improvements. TYP has already called on its members to support Prop 411 and we urge all Tucson voters to do the same. We evaluated the promises made to voters five years ago and considered them kept. We will keep advocating for the efficient, effective and accountable use of these dollars going forward.

Our local streets are a reflection of our intention to provide an affordable cost of living, with economic opportunity, and family-friendly amenities such as good parks, quality schools, and safe neighborhoods.

Vote yes on Prop 411.

Zach Yentzer

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

