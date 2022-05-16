Letter: Tucson Young Professionals Calls on Voters to Vote Yes on Prop 411

The data is clear: in a recent survey, our membership stressed the need for quality transportation infrastructure. Unfortunately, 85% of neighborhood roads in Tucson are in poor or failing condition, needing more than $600 million in investments. Prop 411 provides the needed funds for these urgent repairs, including for pedestrian and road safety improvements. TYP has already called on its members to support Prop 411 and we urge all Tucson voters to do the same. We evaluated the promises made to voters five years ago and considered them kept. We will keep advocating for the efficient, effective and accountable use of these dollars going forward.