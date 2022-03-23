Letter: tucsonan trump bashers

To all you tucson trump bashers: How do you like your $5.00 gas price? How do you like your S W gas & Tucson electric Bills? Are you enjoying what your paying for groceries & anything else your spending your shrinking paycheck on You've elected the most incompetent president & vice president in the history of this once great country. Open boarders. critical race theory white supremacy Trump as a puppet to Puten. The entire Biden family is in Puten pocket.
When he shuts down our petroleum resources but gives Russia cart blanche for theirs while biden sends puten $billions of our dollars and begs them for more w/o any reasonable way to convert us off fosel fuels except for us to pay thru the nose to get us there. That's just incompetence @ the highest level.
tom roberts
Northwest side
