I read Sunday's article about the homeless camp at 100 Acre Woods and beyond with great interest. I am a homeowner in the area and an avid cyclist. I think you missed one of the major issues which has come to light since the plan to create the 100 Acre Mountain Bike Park by mayor Rothschild.

With the building of the bike park, the homeless have relocated east along the Aviation Recreation Path to the Regional Park at Craycroft Rd. The Golf Links-Aviation Path is no longer usable as a recreation path. The homeless have fully taken over the recreation Path with tents and vehicles. The Aviation Path includes the Rattlesnake Bridge, the Basket Bridge and directly connects the southeast side with Downtown, 4th Ave, the U of A, and several sections of the Loop. This is a big loss to us locally.