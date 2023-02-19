The treatment of Dr. Cullen in her so-called hearing for health director was a disgrace. Senator Jake Hoffman was the worst kind of bully and Senator Shamp was not much better. I was almost physically sick watching Hoffman accuse Cullen of causing adverse effects to children because she kept schools closed to protect them from Covid. There were no questions about her distinguished experience as a Rear Admiral with the U.S. Public Health Service. Instead, Hoffman hammered away for hours on her actions during the Covid crisis. I finally stopped watching when the troops of vaccine and mask deniers were brought in to subject her to more vile abuse.