 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Tucson's Fiscal Irresponsibility
View Comments

Letter: Tucson's Fiscal Irresponsibility

Our “leaders” in the City of Tucson continue to openly display their utter fiscal ignorance and irresponsibility. Now, they are issuing more debt, conveniently disguised as Certificates of Participation, to pay off the $1.5 billion unfunded liability debt in the city’s public safety pension plan. This unfunded liability is caused by two factors -- lucrative pension benefits and a ridiculously high discount rate utilized to determine annual required contributions. The only prudent way to eliminate this unfunded liability is to either reduce pension benefits or lower the discount rate to more properly estimate expected returns. Lowering the discount rate would, of course, multiply the current unfunded liability, and significantly increase the annual contributions the city must make to the pension plan. So, rather than face the facts, Tucson’s city leaders decide to take out a new credit card to pay off the debt of the old credit card, while continuing to use the old credit card to rack up more debt. Tucson taxpayers should be so ever thankful!

Richard Ulery

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Republican Party

I am totally baffled by recent actions of our Arizona Republican Party. They represent only 35% of voters, lost the Presidency and 2 Senate se…

Local-issues

Letter: SS

My husband passed away in 1998, and I get his SS because his was more than mines I'm 75 now how come I can't get my SS and his . Since I get h…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News