Letter: Tucson's heat
In response to Jerry Borchardt's letter about Tucson's heat. About 30 years ago the Tucson Convention & Visitors Bureau why a lot of tourism was heading to Phoenix and not Tucson. After looking around Tucson's temperature was higher than Phoenix, affecting tourism. After checking things out it was discovered that the weather reporting station at the airport was sitting above asphalt while in Phoenix it was sitting above grass. After moving the station to sit above grass Tucson's temperature dropped. Tourism increased.

Now, Yuma's elevation at 141' above sea level, Phoenix at 1086' and Tucson at 2389' should help explain the difference in temperature just based on elevation. Why do we head to Mt. Lemmon in the summer? Climate change, sure. Mt. Lemmon at 9157'. And now dragging politics in to this, please.

Dennis Duval

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

