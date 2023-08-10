The writer described two recent approved housing proposals as indicators of a larger problem here in Tucson. How wrong this is, on so many levels! Tucson has a critical housing shortage, and the only way to solve this is to build housing. We need urban infill housing, built within the metro area, not on the perimeter. We don’t just need these two developments, in fact we need ten or fifteen more developments like them. We need apartments, we need market rate housing, we need affordable housing, we need townhomes, we need all of it.