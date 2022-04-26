 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tucson's kind streets.

Recently in a momentary lapse I left a notebook full of important papers and some cash on the hood of my car. I then drove into busy traffic to watch my papers fly everywhere. While doing a U-turn I saw a truck with flashing lights (who witnessed my smooth move) stopped in front of the largest pile of papers blocking traffic. He then proceeded to help gather my papers spread out in traffic! We recovered every single one! Many thanks to a kind stranger helping in a dangerous situation. Also thanks to the drivers who slowed to a crawl to avoid my papers!

William Garrity

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

