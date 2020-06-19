Letter: Tucson's mandatory Face Mask Law is unconstitutional

The City of Tucson is requiring MANDATORY masks to be worn by everyone when out in Public, which is unconstitutional. It violates individual's “Rights to Refuse Treatment,” Just as OBAMACARE was originally deemed Unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.
As to the City Law: “An individual's right to Refuse Treatment can be bypassed if the “individual” is a threat to the community: A patient's refusal of medical treatment is sacrosanct, but cannot pose a threat to the community. Communicable diseases would require treatment or isolation of the individual to prevent the spread to the general public."
And 100% of Tucson's entire population are NOT a threat to the Community. The City and State DO NOT HAVE THE RIGHT to Impose such an Unconstitutional Law.
What's the City going to demand Next: Mandatory sterilizations? Mandatory vaccines and medical treatments irregardless of individual's right to refuse?
This Law is Unconstitutional and Violates Citizen's Rights.
Richard Loyal French
East side
