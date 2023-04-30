Tucson’s most prominent resident surprised me in a good way on Tuesday night. I came to town for a stop on my cross-country journey of creating artwork to inspire rape survivors.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero simply walked up to me and engaged me at the city’s annual Take Back the Night event held this year at the Pima Community College Downtown campus.

It’s not something every big city mayor would have taken the time to do. I know this well. Traveling on my now eight-year 63,000-mile odyssey across the United States. Visiting dozens of large cities.

Mayor Romero took an interest in my efforts to impact sexual trauma victims. Even adding her very own colorful contribution to my massive art display. And enthusiastically supporting my efforts to get my artwork to a symbolic goal.

Thank you Mayor Romero and Tucson for treating my like a friend. A big city mayor and a big city with a small-town heart.

Ron Blake

Downtown