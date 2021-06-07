Letter: Tucson's Office of Equity?

Re: the may 27 article "Yes, Tucson really does need to have an Office of Equity.'
Eva Karene Romero’s arguments in favor of funding an Office of Equity in Tucson city government is the most blatantly racist and sexist defense of a position on “Equity” I have ever seen. To propose that one can only be equitably represented in government by a person of the same race and sex is frankly preposterous. What about personal belief systems, political positions, and one’s personal moral code that have nothing to do with race? Are these of no consideration to Ms. Romero? Her viewpoint that demographics and the color of one’s skin or gender are the baseline for ensuring equitable representation is the best example of discrimination and racism she could ever provide. A sad commentary, indeed.
Rich Ulery
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.