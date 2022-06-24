 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tucson's proposed electric vehicle rules called too aggressive

I support the City's effort to prepare for the shift to EVs, however there are several gaps in their coverage. For instance, there are no requirements to install ANY chargers in multifamily developments. There are no installed requirements for traveler accommodations. Apartment dwellers and travelers who own an EV will only stay where they can charge or will not buy an EV unless they have a convenient place to charge it.

A second problem with the proposed regulations is there is no distinction made between the types of chargers. Some can fully charge a big battery in 20 minutes (Level 3) and some take overnight. (Level 2) Level 3 chargers are much more expensive but can charge many more cars in a day. Not all chargers are equal, but each has its place. A Level 3 charger near retail and a Level 2 at an apartment complex will attract customers.

Loring Green

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

