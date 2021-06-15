 Skip to main content
Letter: Tucson's Proposed Water Rate Differential
Letter: Tucson's Proposed Water Rate Differential

Having spent a goodly portion of my career as Director of Planning for the Denver Water Department's 1.4 million customers and 65 suburban distributions, I have some familiarity with water rates. Denver Water has had a differential rate structure for residential and non-residential customers during its 103-year existence. In its 2020 rate increase, Denver indicated charges differ depending on whether a customer receives service inside or outside the city. The utility's mailing to non-residential customers explained that "Your bill is higher than Denver residents because the Denver City Charter requires suburban customers to pay the full cost of service plus an additional amount."

Such rates are hardly unusual. Phoenix, Albuquerque, El Paso, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City also charge differential rates. City residents own and operate the system; with future water shortages quite possible, a differential rate, if warranted, is a small price to pay to keep water flowing. Of course, a solid cost of service analysis by Tucson Water would aid public understanding.

Edward Pokorney

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

