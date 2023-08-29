What a gut punch from Henry Brean's well-researched article. Between 1953-1969--4th Grade through UofA and 3 years on the Tucson Police Department, I lived in Broadmoor Subdivision, near Broadway Village. Until Henry's story, I was clueless that: "...[not] sold, rented...leased to any person of African or Asiatic descent, or to any person not of White or Caucasian race...[nor] used, or occupied...except such persons as may be employed or domestic servants of African or Asiatic descent...." My best friends then were yellow, brown, and black--2 of 3 could never be my neighbor. I am ashamed of Tucson, sickened by the City Fathers and developers that dictated these CC & R's. Tucson has a lot to be proud of but emphatically, this is not one of them. Many thanks to the researchers in the Mapping Racist Covenants Project for spotlighting this ugly chapter in Tucson's past.