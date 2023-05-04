Tucson has an incredible number of fine theaters, esp. for its size. The current production of a MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Rogue Theatre is a great example of what these theaters mount on a regular basis. Playing through May 14, the production is superb in every category of drama: the acting, the agility of the actors, the costumes, the music and dancing. And then, of course, there's the wonderful humor and poetry of Shakespeare.