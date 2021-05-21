 Skip to main content
Letter: Tucson's Transportation future
Letter: Tucson's Transportation future

The current Transportation Improvement Plan provides our community the opportunity to reassess our transportation infrastructure. Unfortunately, the FY22-26 TIP does not address our biggest challenges: climate change and uninterrupted growth. The focus is on road widening that, while some is needed, will increase cars and hot asphalt at the expense of projects that would decrease traffic, encourage alternative modes of transportation, and decrease the exponential growth of the heat island effect in Tucson. Multiple studies have shown that widening roads doesn't decrease congestion, but merely increases the number of cars on the road.

Instead, the funding would be much better spent on critical projects such as public transportation expansion, well-protected bike lanes, tree-lined medians on major thoroughfares, bike/pedestrian overpasses, EV charging stations, solar panels over parking lots, and zoning new communities to include services locally.

My family loves Tucson for its culture of conservation, close community, and outdoor opportunities. Let’s work toward a transportation future that results in a more sustainable and livable community.

Jeanne Calhoun

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

