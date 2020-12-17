Letter: Tucson's VA Hospital

Did you know that SAVAHCS (the Tucson VA hospital) has over 60 conference rooms? And did you know that they won't give up one for a dedicated chapel? Why? They say that space is at a premium, but I know better. I worked there for over ten years. There are many conference rooms throughout the SAVAHCS campus that get very little use. Prescott VA has a dedicated chapel and they serve about one sixth the number of Veterans that Tucson VA does. The official blueprint for Tucson's VA Hospital has a "Chapel and Conference Room," which includes spaces that are subdivided into a Vestry and a Chancel, which have been architecturally designed for worship purposes but the administrators at SAVAHCS just can't bring themselves to call this space anything but a Patio Conference Room. They do that so they won't have to say the word "Chapel," which is the first word of the official title for this space according to their very own blueprint. Talk about disingenuous dorks.
Melvin Brinkley
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
